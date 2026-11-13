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Feel Good Friday: Tacoma Seahawks Legend Named, a Boy Scouts' Veteran Tribute, and a Children's Hospital Expansion
By South Sound staff,8 days ago
Tacoma's Marcus Trufant Named Seahawks Legend of the Year. Former Seattle Seahawks player and Tacoma local Marcus Trufant has been named the 2026 Seahawks Legend of the Year. Trufant was recognized for his community work, specifically with his organization, the Trufant Family Foundation, which awards scholarships to underrepresented students in Tacoma and surrounding areas. Get more details about the honor here.