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New Report Finds Pharmacies Key in Long-Term GLP-1 Success
8 days ago
The Milken Institute released survey results alongside new data regarding the need for pharmacists in extending effective GLP-1 care. Nearly 3 in 4 glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medication users say more time with a pharmacist would improve their experience and results with their therapy, according to survey research released alongside a new Milken Institute report on community pharmacy’s role in GLP-1 care.1.