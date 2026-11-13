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Review: Johnny Depp's mean-spirited 'Ebenezer' makes a holiday classic unfun for the whole family
By Amy Nicholson, Los Angeles Times,8 days ago
Why remake "A Christmas Carol" again? Ti West's "Ebenezer" has a solid pitch. The horror director of "Pearl" and "MaXXXine" cranks up the shivers in Charles Dickens' moralistic ghost story with jump scares, a zombie horde of ghouls and a cemetery outside the curmudgeon's bedroom window. It even invents a murder as a treat.