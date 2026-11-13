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Meet Dulcey Hunter, the University of Chicago’s first banned books scholar
By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune,8 days ago
CHICAGO — Already well known as a sanctuary city for refugees and immigrants, Chicago became, in 2022, a different kind of refuge — one for banned books. It was then that the city and Chicago Public Library officials established “Book Sanctuaries” across 77 community areas and 81 library branches, expanding local access to banned or challenged books.