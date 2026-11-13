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Reality TV’s newest viewers are here to make money
By Annika Inampudi, Bloomberg News,8 days ago
Hunter Button first learned about prediction markets the way most people did — through elections. He started by hedging his vote on the 2020 presidential race, figuring he could at least make some money if his preferred candidate lost. Soon he found ways to earn some cash taking positions on tennis matches or which songs might top the Spotify charts.