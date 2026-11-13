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Geek Pick of the Week: GIT Collections Marvel Comics
By Jordan Maison,7 days ago
A new—officially licensed—way to collect and read decades worth of classic comics has arrived and makes our latest Geek Pick of the Week!. As the Holiday season approaches, we’re bringing back our Geek Pick of the Week. Each week leading up to Christmas, we’ll be highlighting a cool product we’ve found that we feel would be the perfect gift for geeks of all kinds. Use these to help fill in your own wish list or find the perfect gift for the nerds in your life. Click HERE to read more about previous Picks of the Week!