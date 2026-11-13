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Joel Embiid’s aggressiveness was a welcome sight for Sixers
By Josh Grieb,8 days ago
After an early injury scare, Joel Embiid was moving better and looking a bit more like himself. The Sixers losing two out of three games wasn’t necessarily cause for much concern, but the way they lost those games raised some alarm bells. Particularly with Joel Embiid, who has yet to find his shot this season. His defense also began to deteriorate over the past couple of games as he dealt with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.