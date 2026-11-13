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The Fight Against Generative AI Is Not Lost
By Nathan Grayson,8 days ago
The biggest betrayal this week—aside from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s against his wife, his mistress(es), company, country, and stock market—was… probably not the revelation that Big Walk’s developers made minor use of generative AI in the final stretch of the game’s development. But it still felt really bad! It’s hard not to look around the industry and come to the conclusion that this is just How Things Are Now, that AI is inescapable. But that doesn’t mean the battle is lost, nor that it was never worth fighting in the first place. On the latest Aftermath Hours, we discuss.