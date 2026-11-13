undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Central Notes: Mitchell, Harden, Cunningham, Zubac
By Arthur Hill,8 days ago
The Cavaliers’ inconsistent start to the season hasn’t shaken Donovan Mitchell’s faith that the team is talented enough to compete for a title, writes Jamal Collier of ESPN. Cleveland is off to a 6-6 start, and the up-and-down nature of the team’s play was reflected this week with a double-digit loss at Charlotte on Monday, followed by a victory over the defending champions on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.