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Iowa Stops Hunger – Episode 16 – The importance of volunteers
By Business Record Staff,8 days ago
Volunteerism drives the fight against hunger at many nonprofit organizations. Podcast host and Business Record reporter Lisa Rossi dives deeper into the importance of volunteers with Table2Table volunteer coordinator Jared Long and longtime volunteer Dan Nidey. Their organization has been accredited by Volunteer Iowa as a Service Enterprise, which is a national strategic volunteer engagement accreditation.
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