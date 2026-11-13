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New Policy Established for Stray Dogs in Marion County
By Donna Savits,8 days ago
A new policy regarding stray dogs has been implemented by the Marion County Board of Supervisors following discussions with the Marion County Humane Society. Under the new policy, all stray dogs found in Marion County, including within the City of Knoxville, must be reported to and checked in through either the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or the Knoxville Police Department.