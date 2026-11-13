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What the latest audit of the LSU Foundation shows
By Jordan Arceneaux,8 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The LSU Foundation’s assets climbed more than 30% to $1.42 billion during its latest fiscal year as the organization expanded its campus construction investments and took on more than $200 million in bond financing for new student housing and parking facilities, according to its latest audit. The report, conducted by CPA firm EisnerAmper and filed.