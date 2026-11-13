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Salvation Army seeks 5K Kansas City-area kettle volunteers
By Sarah Motter,8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is looking for about 5,000 volunteers to help staff its red kettles across the Kansas City area during the 2026 holiday season. The Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri says it plans to have 120 kettles across the metro and needs volunteers to cover two-hour shifts. Its goal is to fill about 10,000 volunteer hours.