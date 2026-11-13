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Prediction Market Regulation: How States Are Pushing Back On Betting Sites Like Kalshi And Polymarket
By New Jersey State House News,7 days ago
TRENTON, N.J. – Booming prediction markets are facing significant scrutiny from the states, where legislators are eyeing local regulation, issues of morality and lost state revenue. Lawmakers in 14 states, including New Jersey, have proposed 50 bills centered on regulating wagering apps like Kalshi and Polymarket, popular sites that...