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Baldwin's Plaza Elementary celebrates National Civics Day with historic marker unveiling
By Christina Arlotta,8 days ago
Students at Plaza Elementary School in Baldwin celebrated National Civics Day on Oct. 27 with a special assembly honoring local veterans and the community’s aviation history — capped off with the unveiling of a restored historic marker outside the school. The ceremony brought together students, educators, community leaders,...