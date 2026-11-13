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Whale Dies After Washing Up on Beach
8 days ago
A whale has died after washing ashore on a beach in Santa Cruz. Officials with the Marine Mammal Center say the massive fin whale had been spotted swimming in waters off Cowell Beach before washing up on shore Thursday morning. Experts who examined the carcass found signs of long-term illness, although the exact cause of death has not been determined. The whale’s size presented a major challenge for crews tasked with removing it from the beach. Officials spent much of Thursday afternoon working to determine the safest and most effective way to move the massive animal. Fin whales are among the largest animals on Earth, making removal and disposal a complicated process. Authorities have not released additional details about the whale’s age or condition before its death.