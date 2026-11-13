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Psychology says the clearest signs of intelligence get mistaken for weakness — smart people pause, say “I don’t know,” and change their minds
7 days ago
Products are curated by Style Girlfriend editors. Purchases through our links may earn us an affiliate commission. Picture the last meeting where a hard question was asked. One colleague answered before the question had finished. Another looked down at their notes for a few seconds and said, I don’t know yet. Let me check.