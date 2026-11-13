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Opinion: Berkeley’s math curriculum should emphasize explicit instruction and advanced pathways
By Ivi Kolasi, Halyna Sendoun, Lindsay NofeltSamantha Cooper,8 days ago
Berkeley has long prided itself on leading the nation in public school integration. More than 50 years after our district pioneered voluntary two-way busing to integrate elementary schools, our community continues to view public education as our greatest civic equalizer, as reflected in our district’s mission. Yet inside Berkeley...