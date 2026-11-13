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Cowboys Beloved Ex-Teammate Ready for ‘Fireworks’ in Week 10 Revenge Game
By Sean Deveney,8 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys recognized last spring that with the change in defensive philosophy under new coordinator Christian Parker, there might not be a place much longer for defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. Parker had spoken about his excitement for working with Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams on the interior of the defense, but had been relatively quiet about Odighizuwa. So, when the opportunity to pick up a third-round pick for Odighizuwa arose, the Cowboys took it.