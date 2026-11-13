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USDA Steps Up Screwworm Defense with Hiring Push
By i3gradiopushbin,8 days ago
(NAFB.com) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is hiring 228 employees for a new sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas. This is as efforts intensify to keep New World screwworm out of the United States. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says the facility will strengthen the nation’s ability to fight the livestock pest by increasing domestic production of sterile flies. Applicants can apply through USAJobs.gov or attend a hiring event in McAllen, Texas, November 17-19. The facility, located at Moore Air Base, is expected to begin production in 2027, initially producing 100 million sterile flies per week. Once fully operational, capacity is expected to reach 300 million per week. The sterile insect technique uses irradiation to sterilize flies, preventing them from reproducing. USDA says the approach has been a cornerstone of screwworm eradication efforts for decades. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2027.