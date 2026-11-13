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Barstool Invites Internet Invitational “Villain” Back After Scathing Remarks
By Jim Parsons,8 days ago
Sam Heung Min, a New Zealand pro golfer turned content creator, went off on the Internet Invitational and the podcast hosts who have been talking about it in a social media post this week. Known for entertaining, high-production matches with Taco Golf, Tooms, and Luke Kwon, Heung Min is widely known as one of the more likable personalities in YouTube golf, but he’s come off as a bit of an antagonist in this year’s series.