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Cody Johnson and Friends Coming to the FARGODOME
By Steve Urness,8 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville Multi-Platinum recording artist and recent CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year nominee, Cody Johnson, is hitting the road on the heels of his new release, “Horseback” and new album, Banks of the Trinity. Cody welcomes rising country music star, Carly Pearce, taking the stage at FARGODOME in Fargo, ND on Saturday, March 20th.