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New federal tax credit offers Oklahoma public schools more opportunity, but donors have to wait
By Brenna Witchey,8 days ago
President Donald Trump’s new federal education tax credit, written in 2025, has only temporary rules, even as the application deadline approaches. The delay could lead to taxpayers missing out. With approximately one month left before applications close, interested organizations such as Oklahoma Public School Resource Center are still waiting...