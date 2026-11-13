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Cheapest Way to Send USDT on TRON in 2026: Energy Rental, Staking and GasFree Compared
By Milos Djukanovic,8 days ago
The cheapest way to send USDT on TRON, if you send at least once a day, is to rent energy for 30 days. On 13 November 2026, TronSave quoted 78.59 TRX for a month of energy covering one transfer a day, about 2.62 TRX per transfer, against 6.43 TRX burned per transfer with no energy (TronSave). GasFree suits wallets that hold no TRX at all, staking TRX suits teams that already hold enough TRX, and Feee.io and JustLend DAO are the alternatives for short or on-chain rentals.