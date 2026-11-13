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FOOTBALL: Three Cherokee players selected for Native All-American Game
By admin,7 days ago
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Three members of the Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) have been named to the 5th Annual Native All-American Football Game which will be held on Jan. 2, 2027 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The players, all three seniors at Cherokee High School and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, include Kingston Welch, Zaynon Taylor, and Drallen Ledford.
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