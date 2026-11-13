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Inside Gooding Christie’s Geneva Auction: Cars, Watches and Collectors
By Victoria Bouniot,7 days ago
Inside Gooding Christie’s Geneva Auction: Cars, Watches and Collectors. In a discreet viewing space near Geneva, Gooding Christie’s Managing Director EMEA Oliver Camelin discusses the shared passion for watches and automobiles, the return of collector car auctions to Geneva and the remarkable machines behind the auction house’s CHF 21 million Swiss debut.