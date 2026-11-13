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Clinical Trial Participation Among Patients With Advanced Cancer Driven by Structural Factors at Physician and Practice Levels
By The ASCO Post Staff,7 days ago
Physician and oncology practice factors have greater influence over who gets enrolled in advanced cancer clinical trials than measured patient characteristics such as age, cancer type, and physical function, according to a recent study. The findings, published by Jiang et al in JAMA Network Open, point to practical ways to broaden access to promising new treatments.