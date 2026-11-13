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Catch the UVA at Virginia Tech Game IN PERSON by Registering to Win a 4-Pack of Tickets!
By Lisa Jordan,7 days ago
If you’d like to be a part of the excitement of one of Virginia’s longest-standing rivalries on Saturday, November 28th, 2026, register to win a 4-pack of tickets to the big game NOW! The University of Virginia heads to Virginia Tech to take them on Thanksgiving weekend, so get your family and friends ready to go to the big game!