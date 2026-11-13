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Surgical Resection Associated With Lower Mortality Than SABR in Early-Stage NSCLC
By Wendy LaGrego,7 days ago
In patients with early-stage non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) eligible for either surgery or stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), surgical resection was associated with significantly lower 3-year all-cause mortality, according to findings from an emulated target trial reported by Kagenaar et al in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. However, the difference in mortality was smaller and not statistically significant among patients aged 80 years or older, suggesting that SABR may be a reasonable curative-intent alternative in this population.