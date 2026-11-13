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New partnership expands women’s health services in Woodford County
By Angeles Ponpa (25 News),8 days ago
EUREKA (25News Now) – The Woodford County Health Department and Heartland Health Services have teamed up to bring more health options to women in Woodford County. Currently, there are no dedicated gynecologists in the county. According to health experts, women seeking specialized care travel to nearby counties, including Peoria, Tazewell and McLean, to access health services. Women, especially those with children and jobs, have said that the continued commute can become burdensome.