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Glen Head School holds Veterans Day celebration
By Will Sheeline,7 days ago
Glen Head School welcomed over 30 veterans and their family members from the six branches of the military to join students and faculty in the third schoolwide Glen Head Veterans Day Celebration led by Principal Thomas Sheehan. The Tuesday event started with a breakfast welcoming the veterans in the school’s gathering room, who sat with their children and grandchildren.