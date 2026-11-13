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“Assuming She’s Packing Her Bags”: Cari Champion Makes Bold Observation About Kelsey Mitchell Unfollowing Indiana Fever on Social Media
4 days ago
Kelsey Mitchell appears to be distancing herself from the Indiana Fever before officially entering WNBA free agency. Mitchell unfollowed the Fever on Instagram, causing a bit of panic among fans who fear the move could mean the team is losing its veteran guard. Needless to say, it didn’t take long...
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