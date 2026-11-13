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Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto named to All-MLB second team
By Jacob Macofsky,7 days ago
The All-MLB teams have been around since 2019, and for the first time since their inception, the Dodgers do not have a single player representing the All-MLB First team. No offensive players for the Dodgers were named to either the First or Second teams, but two pitchers managed to crack the Second Team, those being left-hander Tarik Skubal and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, reports Sonja Chen of MLB.com.