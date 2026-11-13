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Managing the business life cycle
By Stan Pohmer,8 days ago
Garden centers can’t stop the business life cycle, but strategic changes in customer engagement, operations and marketing can help reshape where they are headed. My wife and I recently had the pleasure of getting together for a week with our three kids, their spouses and our six grandkids on a lake in northern Minnesota — something we don’t often get the opportunity to do. As I watched them all interact, I was able to distinctly see the full spectrum of the stages of life represented there.