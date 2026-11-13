undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fairfax County Weighs Later Middle School Start Times, With a $1.7M Catch
By Mike Johnson,8 days ago
Fairfax County middle schoolers currently start their day at 7:30 a.m., and school board members spent part of a Tuesday work session weighing whether to push that time back by nearly two hours — a shift that could also mean some elementary students start as early as 7 a.m. instead. No final decision was made, but the board reviewed three distinct proposals that could reshape mornings for thousands of families across the district.