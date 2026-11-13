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Woman taken to hospital after she falls into window well in west Topeka
By Phil Anderson,8 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was hospitalized Friday morning after she fell into a window well in west Topeka, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:13 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of S.W. Pembroke Lane in the city’s Westboro neighborhood. The location was just south and west of the intersection of S.W. Huntoon Street and Oakley Avenue.
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