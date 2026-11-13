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More than just pretty plants
By Teresa McPherson,7 days ago
A look at award-winning varieties, practical plant breeding and retailer insights shows how the industry is helping gardeners find plants that meet their needs. I’ve just returned from Cleveland, having spent four days with garden retailers at the Garden Center Group Fall Event. The event — which brought together over 300 participants, including retailers, sponsors and service providers — never fails to fill my notebook with ideas, insights and leads to follow up on when I return home.