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Winners’ Circle: Fresh breeding advances bring home the gold
By Heather Machovina,7 days ago
From bigger blooms to better performance, five varieties earn top honors. Each year, new plant introductions promise improvements in color, performance and production. Fleuroselect’s latest Gold Medal winners stood out in trials by delivering measurable advances behind those promises. The five newly awarded varieties bring a range of breeding...