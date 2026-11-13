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Work begins on first homes around Erlanger Park as tax revenue exceeds expectations
By Marisa Mercedes,8 days ago
A new $100 million residential development is breaking ground Friday near Erlanger Park in Chattanooga's Foundries District. New City Properties is beginning the first phase of development with a multi-unit residential building, adding to the growing district surrounding the new ballpark. The groundbreaking comes as new financial figures show Erlanger...
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