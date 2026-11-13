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Gulf Coast welcomes former USS Enterprise
By Sarah Wall,8 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - IN-DEPTH WITH SARAH WALL: The former USS Enterprise was making its way to Mobile Friday morning as it entered Mobile Bay. The massive ship is set to be disassembled at a private shipyard. We’re taking a look at the ship’s path, its history and what’s to become of the steel pulled from its hull. We also have an update on the SS United States after its sinking earlier this week.
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