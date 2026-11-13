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Line-up update: Boom Shaka to also open for Sean Paul in Pretoria
By Mbali Mbatha,4 days ago
Earlier today, Time Out reported that local reggae star Don Dada would be opening the stage for international icon Sean Paul, but that was only half the story. Kwaito legends Boom Shaka, who electrified South Africa with their breakout hit "It’s About Time", are reportedly the lead supporting act for the Pretoria leg of Sean Paul’s concert next month.