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Should the First Amendment Protect Prosocial Cartels?
By Madhavi Singh,4 days ago
Advertiser boycotts, content moderation coalitions, and other forms of coordinated conduct increasingly pursue both commercial and social objectives, blurring the line between protected expression and unlawful collusion. In a new paper Madhavi Singh argues that extending First Amendment immunity to these “prosocial cartels” would undermine antitrust law and that they should instead be evaluated under the rule of reason.