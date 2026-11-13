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21 everyday things you grew up with in the 1960s worth over $500 today
By Katy Willis,7 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. Somewhere in a parent’s basement there’s a box nobody has opened in thirty years. A dented toy truck. A stack of comics with soft corners. A rubber-banded bundle of baseball cards. You’d put the whole thing at about ten dollars, and for most of it, you’d be right.