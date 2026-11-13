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A New Trailer For ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Has Been Released
8 days ago
We are getting closer to the film release of Children of Blood And Bone, adapted from the worldwide bestseller written by Tomi Adeyemi. The closer we get, the more excited we become. Earlier this summer, we got a first look at the cast, along with beautiful character posters and a trailer. In some ways, the first trailer felt more like an introduction to Zélie (Thuso Mbedu). While we saw a lot of the cast, the second trailer felt like it gave us even more.