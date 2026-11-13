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30 Walmart Thanksgiving Buys That Help Keep Hosting Costs Down
By Katy Willis,4 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. Cooking Thanksgiving dinner for twelve is a different job from making a Tuesday meal for three. The extra equipment doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does need to earn its place: a pan big enough for the turkey, enough utensils to serve the sides, and containers for the food everyone wants to take home.