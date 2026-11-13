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10 vintage Hawaiian shirts that can sell for serious money
By Katy Willis,4 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. There is a faded Hawaiian shirt at the back of the closet, probably left over from somebody’s vacation decades ago. It’s tempting to assume that anything old, floral, and made in Hawaii must be valuable. The label tucked into the collar can tell a very different story. A 2026 auction sold a vintage Kamehameha shirt for just $30, while carefully chosen older shirts from the same collecting world can attract serious money.