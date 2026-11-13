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Bomb Squad Disposes of Hand Grenade Found at Graham County Residence
7 days ago
A hand grenade discovered at a Graham County residence prompted an evacuation and response from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad on November 10. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were dispatched to a residence on W. Westridge Drive at approximately 9:24 p.m. after a resident reported finding a grenade that had belonged to her deceased husband.