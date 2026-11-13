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Saving for retirement? You can put more in your 401(k) in 2027
By Justin Boggs,8 days ago
Those saving for retirement will be able to contribute more to their traditional 401(k) accounts in 2027, the Internal Revenue Service announced this week. The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase to $25,500 in 2027, up from $24,500 in 2026. The agency also announced that the income ranges used to determine eligibility for deductible contributions to traditional IRAs, contributions to Roth IRAs and the Saver’s Credit will increase for 2027.