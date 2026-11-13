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Delaware developing program to combat deer damage to farms
By Colby Moore,8 days ago
DELAWARE - The state announced the development of a pilot program designed to mitigate deer damage to farms during the 2027 growing season. The Delaware Department of Agriculture says the $1.5 million Delaware Deer Crop Damage Indemnity Program (DCDIP) is intended to combat the impact of deer herds which feed extensively on soybeans, corn and other crops during the growing season. Agriculture officials say one adult deer can consume five pounds of feed per day, causing significant damage to young and growing crops.
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