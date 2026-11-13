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CrossPaths shows more men prioritize physical attraction, seniors look for something serious
By Matthew Morin,8 days ago
On Nov. 4, CrossPaths released aggregated data on its October survey through CrossPaths Wrapped, detailing how Notre Dame students “sleep, vote, pray and flirt.”. CrossPaths and Marriage Pact, both returning campus matchmaking services, advertised to students and conducted surveys this fall. Marriage Pact ran one survey this October while CrossPaths ran one in October and one in November.